159 officers graduate from CDM

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria felicitating Colonel Md Golam Rabbani from Bangladesh adjudged most promising international participant at the valedictory function of HDMC course at CDM, Secunderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 18:55 IST

Participants include 12 officers from friendly countries

Some 159 tri-services officers, including officers from friendly foreign countries, successfully completed the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad on Friday. Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria presided over and felicitated the graduating officers. These officers will soon be taking up challenging command and staff assignments in armed forces of their respective countries.

International participants include 12 officers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Participant officers were awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University and a Certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association (AIMA).

The Air Chief highlighted that qualitative acumen reinforced by quantitative rationale acquired during the course will manifest in enabling officers to take informed decisions to bridge the execution gaps in their future assignments. CDM is a premier tri-services institution acknowledged as centre of excellence for imparting training in defence management to the future leadership of armed forces, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising