Telangana recorded 158 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 2,99,900. While 40,616 people were tested, results of 628 are awaited. Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 patient died.
The new 158 cases include 30 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 15 from Rangareddy and 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No cases were recorded in Wanaparthy, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal.
From March 2, 2020 to March 6 of this year, a total of 89,64,623 samples were put to test and 2,99,900 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,886 were active cases, 2,96,373 have recovered while 1,641 have died.
