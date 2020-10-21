1,579 COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

21 October 2020 19:44 IST

Telangana recorded 1579 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Five more COVID-patients died. While 41,475 people were examined, results of 1,120 were awaited.

The new cases in the State include 256 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 135 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 106 from Khammam, 102 from Rangareddy, 90 from Nalgonda and 87 from Bhadradri Kothagudem didtricts. The lowest of four cases were recorded in Narayanpet.

Of the 41,475 people who got tested on October 20, 38,614 opted government facilities and 2,861 got tested in private labs.

Advertising

Advertising

From March 2 to October 20, a total of 39,40,304 samples were put to test and 2,26,124 were positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 20,449 are active cases, 2,04,388 have recovered, and 1,287 have died.