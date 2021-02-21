157 more test COVID-positive in the State

HYDERABAD

21 February 2021 00:31 IST

Telangana recorded 157 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing up the tally to 2,97,435. While 23702 people were examined, results of 538 were awaited. Zero COVID-related deaths were reported on Saturday, which is the third such instance this month.

The new 157 cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 12 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from Nirmal, Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Jangaon.

From the time the first positive case was detected in Telangana on March 2 last year, 84,33,333 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 1,715 were active while 2,94,097 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,623.

