TelanganaHYDERABAD 21 February 2021 00:31 IST
Comments
157 more test COVID-positive in the State
Updated: 21 February 2021 00:31 IST
Telangana recorded 157 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing up the tally to 2,97,435. While 23702 people were examined, results of 538 were awaited. Zero COVID-related deaths were reported on Saturday, which is the third such instance this month.
The new 157 cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 12 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from Nirmal, Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Jangaon.
From the time the first positive case was detected in Telangana on March 2 last year, 84,33,333 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 1,715 were active while 2,94,097 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,623.
More In Telangana
Read more...