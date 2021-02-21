Telangana

157 more test COVID-positive in the State

Telangana recorded 157 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing up the tally to 2,97,435. While 23702 people were examined, results of 538 were awaited. Zero COVID-related deaths were reported on Saturday, which is the third such instance this month.

The new 157 cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 12 from Rangareddy. No case was reported from Nirmal, Narayanpet, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Jangaon.

From the time the first positive case was detected in Telangana on March 2 last year, 84,33,333 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 1,715 were active while 2,94,097 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,623.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 12:31:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/157-more-test-covid-positive-in-the-state/article33891879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY