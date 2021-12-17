Telangana

156 kidney stones removed from single patient

Doctors at the Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital in Hyderabad have removed 156 kidney stones through keyhole opening from a 50-year-old patient from Hubli, Karnataka, this week.

The doctors claimed that this was the highest number of kidney stones ever removed from a single patient in the country, using laparoscopy and endoscopy, instead of conducting a major surgery.

“The patient is also a case of ectopic kidney as it was located near his abdomen, instead of its normal position in the urinary tract. Though the presence of kidney in an abnormal location is not the cause of problem, removing stones from the kidney located abnormally was surely a challenging task,” as per a press release.


