1,554 test positive for COVID

Total COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 49,259 with 1,554 more swab samples testing positive on Wednesday. Nine more COVID patients died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 438.

The new cases include 842 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 132 from Rangareddy and 96 from Medchal districts. Out of the total 49,259 cases, 11,155 are active cases, 37,666 have recovered, and 438 have died.

The cumulative Test Positivity Rate which was 16.27% till Tuesday, dropped to 15.94% on Wednesday. Tests per million population stands at 7,327.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender held video conference with District Medical and Health Officers where various aspects related to COVID identification and managing the cases were discussed.

During the course of the meeting, Mr Rajender identified the threat faced by ASHA workers as they conduct door-to-door health survey. He has appealed to ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANM) at sub centre, medical officers at Primary Health Centres (PHC) and others to take utmost precautions and directed officials to conduct tests at the earliest if they have fever.

Mr Rajender has also held a meeting with Vijay Yeldandi, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Illinois, USA, on Wednesday. Mr Vijay explained some aspects of COVID prevalence such as first and second wave. He suggested that doctors should be consulted if a healthy individual takes more than 20 breaths per minute.