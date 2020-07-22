1,554 test positive for COVID

Total COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 49,259 with 1,554 more swab samples testing positive on Wednesday. Nine more COVID patients died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 438.
The new cases include 842 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 132 from Rangareddy and 96 from Medchal districts. Out of the total 49,259 cases, 11,155 are active cases, 37,666 have recovered, and 438 have died.
The cumulative Test Positivity Rate which was 16.27% till Tuesday, dropped to 15.94% on Wednesday. Tests per million population stands at 7,327.
Meanwhile, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender held video conference with District Medical and Health Officers where various aspects related to COVID identification and managing the cases were discussed.
During the course of the meeting, Mr Rajender identified the threat faced by ASHA workers as they conduct door-to-door health survey. He has appealed to ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANM) at sub centre, medical officers at Primary Health Centres (PHC) and others to take utmost precautions and directed officials to conduct tests at the earliest if they have fever.
Mr Rajender has also held a meeting with Vijay Yeldandi, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Illinois, USA, on Wednesday. Mr Vijay explained some aspects of COVID prevalence such as first and second wave. He suggested that doctors should be consulted if a healthy individual takes more than 20 breaths per minute.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath