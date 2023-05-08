ADVERTISEMENT

₹15.2 crore ‘Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal’ at Gadchendur soon

May 08, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The SCR Secunderabad division will be constructing a new ₹15.2 crore ‘Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal’ at Gadchendur Station with the tender awarded to Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited on Sunday.

The scope of the construction of GCT involves laying of additional line, concreting of surface, electronic in motion weigh bridge, provision of rest room for workers, covered shed, approach road, water supply, installation of computerised working, high-mast lighting etc.

The period of contract is 35 years.

The private firm will maintain the depot while the maintenance and operations of assets like track, signal and telecom, over-head equipment and staff costs will be borne by the railways, said a press release.

