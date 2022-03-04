Telangana logs 152 new COVID cases

Greater Hyderabad region accounted for 58 infections

Greater Hyderabad region accounted for 58 infections

The State recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, just two less than the previous day. There was not a single fatality while 374 persons recovered during the day.

As many as 30,146 samples were examined and results of 909 were awaited.

Of the 152 cases logged, as many as 58 were from the Greater Hyderabad region alone.

The cumulative caseload in the State stands at 7,89,553 while the death toll has remained unchanged from 4,111 over the past few days. Of the total cases, only 2,164 were active as of Friday evening.