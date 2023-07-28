ADVERTISEMENT

1,518 rescued by Disaster Response and Fire Services

July 28, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services rescued 1,393 individuals from buildings/houses and 121 more from flood streams across the State between Thursday midnight and Friday evening. Boat crew rescued five cows from flood streams in Bhainsa.

An official release said the officials attended 26 rescue calls, three emergency calls and four calls to retrieve bodies.

In Vemulawada, 114 persons were rescued with the help of boat crew. In Warangal, 837 persons were rescued from buildings and 94 more from the floods by the crew in Karimnagar, Moula Ali, Cherlapally, Warangal and Hanamkonda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 “We also rescued 70 individuals stuck in streams/buildings/houses in Moranchipally village of Bhupalpally, 107 persons from houses and buildings in Jagtial, 200 from Nirmal, 65 from Khammam, 17 from Peddapalli and 200 from the houses/buildings in Nirmal, apart from seven from flood streams. Overall, across Telangana, 1,518 individuals and five cows were rescued,” said the officials. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US