1,504 more test COVID- positive

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana is once again hovering around 1,500 as the number of tests is back to normal. On Wednesday, 41,962 people were tested and 1,504 tested positive for coronavirus. Results of 1,049 were awaited. Five more COVID-19 patients died.

The test numbers dropped to 582 on Sunday when only 14729 samples were tested, and 837 on Monday when 21,099 were examined. From Third week of October, around 40000 samples are tested in a day.

The new 1504 cases on Wednesday include 288 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC),118 from Medchal Malkajgiri,115 from Rangareddy,93 from Nalgonda,83 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 84 from Khammam. The lowest of two cases were recorded in Narayanpet, three in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Of the 41962 people who got tested, 39,090 opted government health facilities, and 2872 underwent tests at private labs.

From March 2 to October 28, a total of 41,96,958 samples were examined for cornavirus and 235656 were found to be positive. Out of the total cases, 17979 were active cases, 216353 have recovered, and 1,324 have died.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,755 oxygen beds and 1,194 ICU beds were available on Wednesday. And in the 227 private hospitals, 2961 oxygen beds and 2,249 ICU beds were vacant.