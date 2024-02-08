15,000 police personnel drafted for Medaram jatara duty

February 08, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

MULUGU

Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish said that nearly 15,000 policemen, including 1,000 women police personnel, would be deployed as part of security and traffic management during the upcoming four-day biennial Sammakka -Saralamma jatara (mega tribal fair) scheduled from February 21 to 24.

Addressing the media near Hanamkonda, the SP said: To check thefts and pick-pocketing, 500 police personnel, including those from the Central Crime Station and Task Force teams, would be deployed in plain clothes. These teams will be led by Inspector rank officers.

To monitor crowd and traffic closely, a network of 475 CCTV cameras will be installed and the network will be linked to the Command and Control Centre at Medaram. With 500 acres of land designated for parking across 35 specified lots, the devotees have been urged to park their vehicles at the parking lots. Additionally, measures such as drones, cranes, towing vehicles, and earth movers/diggers will be on standby to manage any traffic disruptions swiftly. The SP also suggested that people follow traffic advisories and abstain from alcohol consumption. He said 100 mobile patrolling teams on two-wheelers will also be pressed into service.

Promising a hassle-free experience for devotees with preparations anticipating an attendance of over one crore worshippers at the jatara, Mr. Shabarish urged the cooperation of the people as well as the media for the successful conduct of the jatara. Compared to the previous mega fair in 2022, a heightened presence of police and security apparatus is expected at Medaram.

Hanamkonda DPRO Laxman Rao, Duggondi CI P Kishan, acting as Medaram Jatara media liaison officer, and SB CI Kiran were present.