15,000 people participate in Olympic Day Run

June 23, 2023

The Olympic Day Run organised across the twin cities on Friday was a huge success with about 15,000 participants in all age groups showing unbridled enthusiasm thanks to a lot of care taken by the organisers, headed by R. Sridhar Reddy, chairman of the Olympic Association steering committee, for the show.

The run, which started off from 15 centres, including the historic Charminar, Victory Playground, Hanuman Vyayamshala, KVBR Stadium (Yousufguda), Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Secunderabad, Osmania University and Vishweshwaraiah Statue (Khairatabad) saw the participants being lustily cheered up by the passers-by as many of them were sporting Olympic flag.

The best part of this edition being the prominence not just to the big names in sport from the ‘City of Pearls’ but also to some young and emerging talent who have shown the potential to make it big in the world of sport.

“We were in a comfort zone right through the event unlike in the past. Every aspect, including providing clean drinking water, snacks, and most importantly free transport from home to the venues, was ensured by the TSRTC - thanks to the initiative of the Olympic Association,” said one of the participants, clearly delighted to be part of the annual event.

For his part, Mr. Sridhar Reddy thanked the managing committee of the TRSMA (private schools management association), State Education Department, Sports Authority of Telangana State whose staff went out of the way to make it a big success, GHMC, Police Department for making the Olympic Day Run truly memorable.

State Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, who alongwith Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav made it a point to be present at the run, also lauded the efforts of the Olympic Association.

“I can assure the sports fraternity of complete support to the athletes – performing and those aspiring too – from the State government,” Mr. Goud said.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav felt that Olympic Day Run could well be yet another milestone for Hyderabad which has been successfully organising so many national and international events in other fields also.

“I wish the State Olympic Association takes necessary steps to strengthen the sports associations, youth clubs for better results out there in the playgrounds,” he said.

The two Ministers received the torches at 15 centres.

Venugopala Chary of Olympic Association, Anjaneya Goud, SATS chairman, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, State government, Jagdishwar Yadav, secretary of Olympic Association were among those present.

