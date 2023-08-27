HamberMenu
15,000 graduates placed in top MNCs over past decade, says Hyderabad college

August 27, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students receive their certificate at the 15th Graduation Day of MLRIT in Hyderabad.

It was a day of celebration, reflection and gratitude as graduates of Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) received their medals and certificates on the 15th Graduation Day of the college.

An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed on the campus as students in traditional academic regalia went on stage to collect their certificates from Shanthikumar Chilumula, director, workforce planning and management at EPAM Systems, and Hardik Shah, talent acquisition lead, India operations, Arcadis–IBI Group. Certificates were given to 1,123 students of B.Tech of the 2019-2023 batch.

Secretary of MLRIT Marri Rajashekar Reddy said it was a proud moment for the college as well with over 15,000 students having been placed over the past decade in top MNCs while thousands of others are abroad, making a name for themselves.

Since jobs have become interdisciplinary, the college has created such an environment that offers additional certificate courses with top companies. Principal K. Srinivasa Rao, director Marri Anushreya Reddy and treasurer Marri Mamatha Reddy were also present.

