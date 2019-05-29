150 MBBS seats each in Suryapet, Nalgonda

The Medical Council of India (MCI) on Wednesday gave its nod to start the first batch of MBBS course in Government Medical Colleges at Suryapet and Nalgonda.
The permission was accorded for 150 MBBS seats in each of the colleges for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Officials of the State Health department said hostel facilities would be provided on the campus. The works would be completed by the end of June. With this, now there are altogether nine government medical colleges in the State with 1500 MBBS seats.
The course is scheduled to commence in August.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor