150 MBBS seats each in Suryapet, Nalgonda

The Medical Council of India (MCI) on Wednesday gave its nod to start the first batch of MBBS course in Government Medical Colleges at Suryapet and Nalgonda.

The permission was accorded for 150 MBBS seats in each of the colleges for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Officials of the State Health department said hostel facilities would be provided on the campus. The works would be completed by the end of June. With this, now there are altogether nine government medical colleges in the State with 1500 MBBS seats.

The course is scheduled to commence in August.