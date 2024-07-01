150 complaints lodged through Praja Vani programme in Hyderabad

The Praja Vani programme to address public grievances held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s headquarters on Monday received 53 complaints.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, along with GHMC officials, received petitions from people and issued necessary instructions to officials concerned for resolution of the issues.

Sixteen grievances were heard through the phone-in programme, conducted before receiving direct complaints, and were redirected to officials concerned for resolution.

Twenty-one complaints pertained to the town planning section; nine each to the engineering and property tax; and three each to health and sanitation and estates. The remaining ones concern transport, administration, advertisement, sports and other sections.

Officials received 97 more petitions during the grievance redressal programme conducted simultaneously in the six zones of the civic body. Kukatpally zone received the highest number of petitions at 37, followed by Serilingampally zone (33). Twelve complaints were received in Secunderabad zone, eight in Khairatabad, five in Charminar and two grievances were heard in LB Nagar zone.

