GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

150 complaints lodged through Praja Vani programme in Hyderabad

Published - July 01, 2024 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Praja Vani programme to address public grievances held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s headquarters on Monday received 53 complaints.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, along with GHMC officials, received petitions from people and issued necessary instructions to officials concerned for resolution of the issues.

Sixteen grievances were heard through the phone-in programme, conducted before receiving direct complaints, and were redirected to officials concerned for resolution.

Twenty-one complaints pertained to the town planning section; nine each to the engineering and property tax; and three each to health and sanitation and estates. The remaining ones concern transport, administration, advertisement, sports and other sections.

Officials received 97 more petitions during the grievance redressal programme conducted simultaneously in the six zones of the civic body. Kukatpally zone received the highest number of petitions at 37, followed by Serilingampally zone (33). Twelve complaints were received in Secunderabad zone, eight in Khairatabad, five in Charminar and two grievances were heard in LB Nagar zone.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.