15 types of drugs seized in 122 cases destroyed by Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee

The Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee, on Friday, destroyed narcotic substances, including 5,006.93 kg of ganja seized in various cases. The operation was carried out at GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt, Ltd. (Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility) at Edulapally.

Fifteen types of drugs in 122 Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases across five Zones of Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad, and 30 other police stations in the Cyberabad commissionerate limits from the last three years were destroyed.

The destroyed substances included 38.820 gm of ganja plant, 2647.320 gm of hashish oil, 45.04 gm of cocaine, 6.6 gm of charas, 12.3 gm of mephedrone, 168 gm of ecstasy tablets, 0.54 gm of ecstasy powder, 44 papers of LSD, 46 gm of heroin, 1.46 gm of methamphetamine, 225.72 gm of liquid opium, 14 gm of gel ganja, and one chocolate weed.