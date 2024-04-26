GIFT a SubscriptionGift
15 Telangana students score top marks in IIT-JEE Main

April 26, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The National Testing Authority declared the results of the IIT-JEE mains on Wednesday night.

Among the 14 lakh students who wrote the IIT-JEE exams, 15 students from Telangana scored 100 percentile (100 NTA score) while seven from Andhra Pradesh and seven from Maharashtra reached the 100 percentile. 

These students will now be in the fray for the 17,385 undergraduate seats in various IITs across the country. 

K.C. Basava Reddy - 1, Thotamsetty Nikilesh - 3, Himanshu Thalor - 6, and A.V. Tanish Reddy - 9, who studied in Sri Chaitanya, bagged top ranks, according to the institution.

Hundekar Vidith - 5, Muthavarapu Anoop - 6, and Venkata Sai Teja Madineni - 7 - scored the top ranks from Narayana Educational Institutions, according to their spokesperson.

Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy - 15, and Rishi Shekher Shukla - 19, who studied at Akash Educational Services Ltd., were other top scorers from the State.

“We congratulate all the students for their excellent performance in JEE Main 2024. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the diligent efforts of our students, guided by our highly skilled faculty,” said Sushma Boppana, academic director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions.

“Narayana’s approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback,” said P. Sindhura, the director of institution.

