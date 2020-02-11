Telangana

15 students fall ill in Peddapalli school after given de-worming pills

All out of danger; a seven-year-old dies of complications after taking the pill on Monday in Dharmapuri; Anganwadi centres and schools told to stop giving the tablets to students

At least 15 children were hospitalised after they were administered de-worming pills at a government primary school in Amarnagar in Peddapalli town on Tuesday.

The children complained of vomiting and stomach ache after consuming the pills. School authorities immediately shifted them to the Government Headquarters Hospital where they are undergoing treatmen. Their chikdren are said to be out of danger. Hospital staff said the students developed complications due to side-effects of the de-worming tablets.

Girl dies

It may be recalled that Sahasra, a seven-year-old child had died after consuming de-worming pill in Dharmapuri temple town in Jagtial district on Monday. She developed complications after consuming the pill, and died while undergoing treatment.

Following the death of the girl, the Jagtial district authorities had instructed the medical fraternity and school managements to stop distribution of the de-worming tablets. Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges were instructed not to administer the existing de-worming pills, according to official sources.

