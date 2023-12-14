ADVERTISEMENT

15 staffers injured in a fire mishap at Karachi Bakery’s manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

December 14, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CM directed officials to ensure best treatment is provided to the injured

Naveen Kumar

View of the kitchen at Karachi Bakery’s manufacturing unit, Gaganpahad, where a fire accident was reported on the morning of December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

As many as 15 staffers of Karachi Bakery Factory in Gaganpahad area, Hyderabad sustained burn injuries in a fire accident reported on Thursday morning. Officials said that among the total injured, 12 sustained serious burn injuries. Eight of them were taken to DRDO Hospital in Santosh Nagar for treatment.

Officials from the Rajendranagar Fire Station said that the fire mishap was reported at the manufacturing unit in Gaganpahad. “We received a call around 10.40 a.m. and rushed a fire tender to the spot. However, the fire was controlled by then and the injured staffers were rushed to hospital,” said the official. The cause of fire is said to be due to a gas leak in the pipeline triggered by overheating of the oven.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and directed officials concerned to ensure best treatment is provided to the 15 workers. Officials informed the CM that most of the injured are from Uttar Pradesh.

