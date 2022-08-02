15 people taken ill at Kallakal in Medak district

More than 100 people came for checkup

More than 100 people came for checkup

Tension and commotion built up in Kallakal village in Manoharabad mandal of Medak district, in Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, since Monday evening with a large number of people complaining vomiting and motions and officials establishing a medical camp to address the problem in the village.

According to sources, a large number of people, more than 100, have complaint of vomiting and motions. Knowing this, the medical department responded immediately and arranged a camp in the village to treat those with symptoms. It was reported that some of them were admitted in private hospitals. The villagers came to the camp and got checked. As a precautionary measure, the officials kept ambulances ready.

Two people dying in the past few days had increased tension among villagers.

It was informed that Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao had been monitoring the situation since Monday evening.

Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy visited the village on Monday night and interacted with patients. He assured treatment from the government.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao visited the village and examined the treatment being extended to the patients. He said that there are six water treatment plants in the village and they are checking whether there was any water contamination for the incident or food poisoning was the reason. There are about 1500 families in the village. The medical camp in the village would be continued for three more days. He also stated that they had ordered post-mortem on the bodies of two persons who died in the last few days.

“Though the incident took place at Kallakal, it was projected in glorified mirror. Soon after establishing the camp more than 100 villagers came there and got checked. Nothing to worry about the health of villagers. Only 15 of them reported weakness and we got them administered with saline. There was no water contamination as reported in a section of the media as there was no single case of entire family getting effected with the contamination. The victims informed that they had took outside food resulting in the health problem,” district medical and health officer Dr. Venkateswara Rao told The Hindu.