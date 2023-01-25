15 officers from State get MHA police awards 

January 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Fifteen officers from the Telangana police department were recognised for police medals by the Ministry of Home Affairs for Republic Day, 2023.

Addl. Director General of Police Anil Kumar and Addl. Commandant (Telangana State Special Police 12th Battalion) Brungi Ramakrishna will receive the President’s police medal for distinguished service.

The 13 officers to be decorated with police medal for meritorious service are: IGP Tarun Joshi, DIGP Perla Vishwa Prasad, ACP Gangasani Sridhar, DSP Poonati Narasimha Rao, DSP Ramapogu Arunraj Kumar, Inspectors Gandla Venkateshwarlu and Mamila Sridhar Reddy, Asst Reserve SI Narayana Swamy Jaishankar, Reserve Inspector Karukonda Dayaseela, and Gangula Achyuth Reddy, Nadimpally Ramdev Reddy, Ijari Veera Ramanjaneyulu, and Bonda Venkat Sanyasee Rao.

Merugu Ravinder Reddy, ASI, (2nd Signal Battalion, Hyderabad CRPF), N. Madhusudhana Reddy, Joint Director, (SVP National Police Academy, Hyderabad), and Raja Ram, Inspector General, (Railway Protection Force, Secunderabad), were among those from Hyderabad to be decorated with the President’s police medal for distinguished service.