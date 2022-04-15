15 more COVID cases in TS

A health worker inoculates a youth with CORBEVAX vaccine. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

April 15, 2022 22:00 IST

Fifteen more COVID cases have been reported across Telangana on Friday, taking the active case load to 220 of which nine are from the twin cities and two from Ranga Reddy district.

No further deaths have been reported and of the 12,952 tests that were conducted, the results of 346 were awaited. Thirty people have recovered on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 7.88 lakh while those infected rose to 7.92 lakh.

The overall official fatalities count remain at 4,111, according to a bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao. With 16,904 vaccine doses administered, the total number of vaccinations has gone up to 6.18 crore. It includes first dose coverage of 3,19,91,724; second dose coverage of 2,91,65,991 and precaution dose coverage of 6,00,264.

In the 15-17 years category, the coverage of first dose is 90% or about 16.7 lakh of the target group of 18.41 lakh and in the second dose it is 74% or 13.58 lakh. In the 12-14 years category, the first dose coverage is 71% or 9.16 lakh of the target group of 11.36 lakh.

Dr. Rao advocated face masks in public places, hand hygiene and social distancing as the pandemic is still on. He also urged those with flu like symptoms to get tested at the nearest government facility and free treatment will also be given. The helpline call centre for grievances is 104 and whats app number 9154170960 is for complaints against private hospitals and labs, said the bulletin.