15 IPS officers transferred and given new postings by Telangana Govt

Updated - July 10, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government issued orders transferring 15 IPS officers to new positions on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

:

Telangana saw yet another round of IPS reshuffle: the State government issued orders on Wednesday transferring 15 officers. Earlier in the day, Dr. Jitender, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was given Full Additional Charge as the State’s Director General of Police. Prior to this, the State government issued orders on June 17 this year transferring 28 IPS officers. 

According to the orders issued on Wednesday,  G. Sudheer Babu, who was serving as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II, will be the new Commissioner of Police for Rachakonda, while Dr. Tarun Joshi, the outgoing CP, will become Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

Mahesh Bhagwat, who was serving as the Additional Director General (ADGP) of Railways and Road Safety will take over as ADGP (Law & Order) while Swati Lakra (ADGP TGSP Battalions) will take over as ADGP (Organization and Home Guards).  

Vijay Kumar, currently ADGP (Operations), Greyhounds and Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), will head the Personnel Department with the additional charge of Welfare & Sports. Sanjay Jain (ADGP L&O) and M. Stephen Raveendra (ADGP Organization & Home Guards) will swap positions with Jain leading the TGSP Battalions and Raveendra taking charge of Greyhounds. 

V. Satyanarayana, previously Joint Commissioner of Police at CAR headquarters, will be the new IG of Multi-Zone-II. Meanwhile, Rakshitha K. Murthy (SP Wanaparthy) will take over as DCP at CAR headquarters.  

D. Udaykumar Reddy (DCP South West Zone) will become SP of Medak district, while R. Giridhar (DCP East Zone) will replace Murthy as SP Wanaparthy. The outgoing SP of Medak, B. Bala Swamy, will be the new DCP of East Zone. Additionally, G. Chandra Mohan will take charge as DCP South West Zone. 

Related Topics

Telangana

