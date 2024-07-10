GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 IPS officers transferred and given new postings by Telangana Govt

Updated - July 10, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana government issued orders transferring 15 IPS officers to new positions on July 10, 2024.

Telangana government issued orders transferring 15 IPS officers to new positions on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

:

Telangana saw yet another round of IPS reshuffle: the State government issued orders on Wednesday transferring 15 officers. Earlier in the day, Dr. Jitender, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was given Full Additional Charge as the State’s Director General of Police. Prior to this, the State government issued orders on June 17 this year transferring 28 IPS officers. 

According to the orders issued on Wednesday,  G. Sudheer Babu, who was serving as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II, will be the new Commissioner of Police for Rachakonda, while Dr. Tarun Joshi, the outgoing CP, will become Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

Mahesh Bhagwat, who was serving as the Additional Director General (ADGP) of Railways and Road Safety will take over as ADGP (Law & Order) while Swati Lakra (ADGP TGSP Battalions) will take over as ADGP (Organization and Home Guards).  

Related Stories

Vijay Kumar, currently ADGP (Operations), Greyhounds and Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), will head the Personnel Department with the additional charge of Welfare & Sports. Sanjay Jain (ADGP L&O) and M. Stephen Raveendra (ADGP Organization & Home Guards) will swap positions with Jain leading the TGSP Battalions and Raveendra taking charge of Greyhounds. 

V. Satyanarayana, previously Joint Commissioner of Police at CAR headquarters, will be the new IG of Multi-Zone-II. Meanwhile, Rakshitha K. Murthy (SP Wanaparthy) will take over as DCP at CAR headquarters.  

D. Udaykumar Reddy (DCP South West Zone) will become SP of Medak district, while R. Giridhar (DCP East Zone) will replace Murthy as SP Wanaparthy. The outgoing SP of Medak, B. Bala Swamy, will be the new DCP of East Zone. Additionally, G. Chandra Mohan will take charge as DCP South West Zone. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.