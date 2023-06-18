15-hour daily grind propels Telangana teen to JEE topper position

June 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Devoting a staggering 15 hours every day for two consecutive years, with only brief intervals for bathing and meals, undoubtedly paves the way for remarkable accomplishments.

On the back of unwavering determination and relentless efforts, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of Nagarkurnool district has emerged as the epitome of hard work and perseverance. Today, he stands at the pinnacle of achievement as the all-India topper of the prestigious JEE (Advanced) examination. This not only signifies his own triumph but also the fulfillment of his parents’ long cherished dream.

The son of a teacher-couple, Chidvilas attributes his achievement to hard work and guidance of his teachers and parents, and most importantly, inspiration from his elder brother, who is pursuing his B.Tech final year studies at BITS-Pilani. He never dreamt of getting the first rank in JEE, but was confident of making it to the top-5 at least.

His parents, Rajeshwar Reddy and Nagalaxmi Reddy, are government school teachers, and with their interest lying in Mathematics, they ensured that Chidvilas was well-trained in the subject, which is key to cracking the JEE. Chidvilas followed his brother in dreaming about IIT when he was in 9th grade.

A student of Sri Chaitanya institutions since the age of 11, he says the encouragement and guidance at school and college helped him a lot. With his focus firmly set on IIT, he referred to various books and did not confine himself to just classroom teaching. Chidvilas plans to join IIT-Bombay for B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering and sees himself as an innovator in future.

