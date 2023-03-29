ADVERTISEMENT

15 farm workers fall ill due to suspected water contamination in Telangana’s Mulugu district

March 29, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Around 15 farm labourers fell ill allegedly after consuming contaminated water at an agricultural field in Uppedu village in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district on Wednesday.

Sources said several farm labourers consumed water from a pipe connected to an agricultural well at a chilli farm during their lunch break. A short while later, they started vomiting and complaining of stomachache.

They were soon shifted to the Primary Health Centre in the mandal headquarters town in a tractor. Three of them were referred to the Government Area Hospital in Mulugu for better treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that the residue of a pesticide in the pipe installed for drip irrigation led to contamination of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US