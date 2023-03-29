HamberMenu
15 farm workers fall ill due to suspected water contamination in Telangana’s Mulugu district

March 29, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Around 15 farm labourers fell ill allegedly after consuming contaminated water at an agricultural field in Uppedu village in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district on Wednesday.

Sources said several farm labourers consumed water from a pipe connected to an agricultural well at a chilli farm during their lunch break. A short while later, they started vomiting and complaining of stomachache.

They were soon shifted to the Primary Health Centre in the mandal headquarters town in a tractor. Three of them were referred to the Government Area Hospital in Mulugu for better treatment.

It is suspected that the residue of a pesticide in the pipe installed for drip irrigation led to contamination of water.

