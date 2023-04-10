15 acres illegally allotted to Sai Sindhu Foundation, says Revanth

April 10, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

‘Foundation belongs to BRS Rajya Sabha member Partha Saradhi Reddy’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that about 15 acres land was allotted illegally by the State government to Sai Sindhu Foundation belonging to B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, a Rajya Sabha member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“The Sai Sindhu Foundation has applied for land for the construction of cancer hospital. The Chief Secretary recommended only 10 acres against the proposed 15 acres. Ranga Reddy Collector assessed the land value as ₹33.7 crore per acre. The total land value was put at ₹505 crore, whereas the actual value is ₹1,500 crore,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

“The land allotment committee has recommended for allotment of land under lease as per GO 571 of 2012 and GO 281 of 2015 issued after formation of Telangana. The government has to collect 10% rent on the land value assessed by the Collector. As per GO 571, the government has to collect ₹50.05 crore as rent per year. Every five years it will be hiked by 10%. As per GO 281, for the first five years, the rent will be same, and it would be revised again based on the market value. Again it will be 10% of the land rate. Through GO M.s. No 59 dated March 22, 2018, the government allotted 15 acres at a rent of ₹1.47 lakh per year for 60 years for Sai Sindhu Foundation,” said Mr Revanth Reddy.

Stating that KCR model of ruling is dangerous to democracy, the TPCC president said that Chief Minister is selling government lands and is involved in scam of lakhs of crores of rupees and is keen on getting involved in national politics.

The TPCC president said that they would write to all political parties across the nation about the games plans of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and get rid of him. He also promised to release a series of land scam details shortly.