14k more frontline workers immunised

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar being administered a dose of COVID vaccine on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Health department staff administered COVID-19 vaccine to 14,638 frontline workers on Tuesday out of the targeted 39,756 beneficiaries. That is 37% of the target achieved. Five cases of minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported.

Employees of Municipality, Panchayat Raj, Police, Revenue department, and Central Armed Police Forces, are being immunised as part of the ongoing drive.

The drive so far

From January 16 to February 9, as many as 2,43,483 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers have been given the jab.

The vaccination drive will continue on Wednesday along with routine immunisation for children in all districts of the State.

Related Articles
