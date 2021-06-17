1,492 COVID-19 cases recorded in State

HYDERABAD

17 June 2021 22:54 IST

Telangana recorded 1,492 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,09,417. While 1,19,464 samples were put to test, results of 1,346 were awaited. Meanwhile, 13 patients have died.

The new 1,492 cases includes 166 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 129 from Khammam, and 115 from Nalgonda.

While 92 cases were recorded in Rangareddy, 83 people tested positive in Medchal-Malkajgiri. The two are among the four urban districts in the State. Usually, the number of cases in the two districts are more than rural districts. This has changed from the past few weeks.

The lowest of one case was detected in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, followed by three in Adilabad, six in Kamareddy, seven in Nirmal, nine in Narayanept.

From March 2, 2020 to June 17 of this year, a total of 1,71,90,350 samples were put to test and 6,09,417 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 19,521 were active cases, 5,86,362 have recovered, and 3,534 people have died.