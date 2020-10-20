1,486 COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

20 October 2020 20:51 IST

Telangana recorded 1,486 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 2,24,545. Seven more COVID-19 patients died. While 42, 99 people underwent tests on October 19, results of 923 were awaited.

The new cases include 235 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 112 from Rangareddy, 102 from Medchal Malkajgiri,98 from Bhadradri Kothagudem,89 from Khammam,82 from Nalgonda.

Of the 42, 99 people who underwent examination for coronavirus, 40,765 opted government facilities and the remaining 1,534 got tested at private labs.

From March 2 to October 19, a total of 38, 98,829 samples were tested and 2,24,545 were positive for coronavirus. Out of the total, 20,686 are active cases, 2,02,577 have recovered from the infectious disease, and 1,282 have died. The recovery rate in the State is 90.21%.