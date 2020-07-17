1,478 test COVID positive

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 23:19 IST

The number of COVID cases reported in State on Friday stood at 1,478, marginally lower than the number a day before. This brings the total number of cases to 42,496.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued record the largest number of COVID cases with 806 cases. This was followed by Rangareddy with 91 cases, Medchal with 82 cases, Karimnagar with 77 cases and Warangal (Urban) with 51 cases.

Seven more people succumbed to the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID fatalities to 403. There are 13,389 active cases as on July 17.

The number of patients who have recovered or were discharged on Friday stood at 1,410, pushing the total to 28,705. The discharge rate stands at 68%, the government stated.

State government-released data puts the number of tests done on Friday at 15,124, spiking the total number of tests to 2,37,817.

Meanwhile, the government released a list of dedicated COVID hospitals across districts. While there are 61 government hospitals, including nine in GHMC limits and five in Sangareddy district, there are 57 private hospitals which have been given the go-ahead to treat COVID - 19 patients. Further, there are 16 government and 23 private facilities where testing is done.

COVID fatality in Khammam district rose to 13 with two more persons succumbing to the virus on Friday.

A total of 15 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the town in the last 24 hours. Gandhi Chowk, the prime business centre of the town, recorded as many as six coronavirus positive cases on Friday, sources said.

The district’s coronavirus cases count climbed to 225 till date.