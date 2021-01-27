Telangana

147 new COVID cases recorded in Telangana

Telangana recorded 147 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,93,737. While 16,486 people were examined, results of 228 were awaited. With the death of one more person, the toll now stands at 1,593.

The new cases include 32 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and 12 from Rangareddy.

No case was detected from Wanaparthy,Vikarabad, Suryapet, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar- Bhupalaplly, and Jogulamba-Gadwal.

So far, 77,28,296 people have been tested for the presence of virus. Of the total cases recorded so far, 2,819 are active while 2,89,235 have recovered.

