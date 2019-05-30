₹1.46 lakh cr annual credit plan for TS

Telangana State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) unveiled on Thursday the annual credit plan for 2019-20 with an outlay of ₹1,46,238 crore or 6.95% higher compared to the previous fiscal’s ₹1,36,733.30 crore.

The share of the priority sector target of a little over ₹1,01,353 crore is a 9.28% increase compared to ₹92,757.65 crore of 2018-19. There are 44 members institutions in the SLBC, a mix of public, private, cooperative and regional rural banks as well as APSFC. A good, 68% share of the priority sector disbursements has been projected for the agriculture segment. Together, the banks estimate the disbursements to the agriculture segment to be ₹68,596 crore or 18.14% higher over the ₹58,063.36 crore target of previous fiscal.

In 2018-19, the disbursements to Agriculture, comprising short-term production loans, term-loans, agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities, totalled ₹51,351 crore or 88.44% of the target was achieved. Short-term production loans accounted for ₹33751.72 crore, which was 79.43% of the target.

Agriculture target

In the current fiscal, of the agriculture target, ₹19,856 crore is towards lending under investment credit. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment is projected to account for 21% of the priority sector target, at ₹21,420 crore. In 2018-19, while the target was ₹21,381.21 crore the achievement was ₹36,639 crore. SLBC president and Deputy Managing Director of SBI J. Swaminathan underscored the need for the State government to reimburse the ₹769 crore VLR (Vaddi Leni Runalu)/PV (Pavala Vaddi) claims of the banks. An immediate reimbursement, he said, had become imperative in the context of Reserve Bank of India directing banks to treat these as advances and as a result the outstanding getting classified as non-performing assets.

State dues

Likewise, he also underscored the need for an early reimbursement of the claims pertaining to the 10 RSETIs — SBI runs nine of them and Andhra Bank one. Together, the 10 Institutes have to receive pending dues to the tune of nearly ₹.7.79 crore. Noting that the government of India has released the claim, he urged the SERP to release the dues. Principal Secretary (Finance) to the State government K. Ramakrishna Rao said with the elections over and the Model Code of Conduct being removed, the claims pertaining to the loan waiver schemes would be looked into. The outstanding as already informed would be reimbursed in tranches. A government order on the Rythu Bandhu, resuming the payment of assistance held up on account of the elections, is expected anytime.