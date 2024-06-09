14,577 candidates appear for Group-I preliminary test in Karimnagar district

As many as 14,577 candidates appeared for the preliminary test for Group-I services at 36 examination centres across Karimnagar district on Sunday. Around 4,086 candidates were absent.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Praful Desai made a surprise visit to several examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the preliminary test.

According to official sources, the preliminary test went off smoothly in all the centres in the erstwhile combined Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State.