1,451 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 2,20,675 as 1,451 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Nine more COVID-19 patients died.

On October 16, as many as 42,497 people were examined for the virus. While 3,9861 people underwent the tests at government facilities, 2,636 opted for private labs. Results of 1,174 were awaited.

The new 1,451 cases includes 235 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 104 from Rangareddy, 101 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 92 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 84 from Nalgonda and 71 from Khammam. The lowest of seven cases were recorded in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, eight in Adilabad.

From March 2 to October 16, a total of 37,89,460 samples were tested. Of the total, 2,20,675 cases detected during the period, 22,774 were active, 1,96,636 were discharged, and 1,265 died. The recovery rate in the State is 89.1%.

In 62 State government hospitals, 4,684 oxygen beds and 1,098 ICU beds were vacant. In 227 private hospitals, 2,775 oxygen beds and 2,190 ICU beds were available.