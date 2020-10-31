1445 COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

31 October 2020 18:56 IST

Six more COVID-19 patients died

Telangana recorded 1,445 COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total to 2,38,632. While 41,243 people underwent tests, results of 914 were awaited. Six more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 1,445 cases includes 286 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 122 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 107 from Rangareddy, 102 from Nalgonda, 90 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 77 from Khammam. The lowest of four cases were recorded in Narayanpet, seven in Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Of the 41,243 people who were examined, 38,457 got tested at government labs, and 2,786 opted for private labs.

From March 2 to October 30, a total of 42,81,991 samples were put to test and 2,38,632 returned positive for coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 18,409 were active cases, 2,38,632 have recovered and 1,336 have died.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,774 oxygen beds and 1,197 ICU beds were available on Friday. And in the 227 private hospitals, 2,966 oxygen beds and 2,231 ICU beds were vacant, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.