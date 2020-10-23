1,421 test positive for COVID in TS

Six more succumb to coronavirus

A total of 1,421 persons tested COVID positive during the 24-hour period till 8 pm on October 22 across Telangana, taking the total cases reported so far to 2,29,001. Another six deaths were reported during the period taking the total to 1,298.

With 1,221 COVID-19 patients declared recovered on Thursday, the total number of those who recovered has gone up to 2,07,326. According to a bulletin issued by the Health department on Friday, there were 20,377 active COVID cases in the State as of 8 pm on Thursday including 17,214 in home and institutional isolation.

The bulletin stated that a total of 38,484 samples were screened for COVID on Thursday, taking the total tests done to 40,17,353. Results of another 877 samples were awaited .

Of the total COVID cases reported in the State, the rate of symptomatic cases continues to remain at 30% and that of asymptomatic cases at 70%. Women comprised 39.37% of the positive cases and men accounted for 60.63%.

Among the positive cases, nearly 64% (63.9) are in the age group of 21-50 years, the percentage of positive cases among those in the age group up to 20 years is 13.18, it is 19.94% for those screened in the age group of 51-70 years and 2.97 among those aged 71 years and above.

Of the 1,421 positive cases reported on Thursday, 44.5% (632) were from GHMC-249, Medchal-Malkajgiri (111), Rangareddy (97),Khammam (89) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (86). Besides, Nalgonda (79), Karimnagar (75), Siddipet (57) and Warangal Urban (52) districts reported over 50 cases.