1,410 test positive for COVID

The surge in COVID cases continued in the State with another 1,410 testing positive on Thursday taking the total cases to 30,946 so far. With seven more COVID-19 deaths reported during the day, the number of fatalities has also gone up to 331.

As has been the trend, the GHMC area continues to be hotbed of coronavirus cases with 918 positive cases reported on Thursday. Rangareddy (125), Sangareddy (79), Medchal-Malkajgiri (67), Warangal Urban (34), Karimnagar (32), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (23), Nalgonda (21), Nizamabad (18), Medak (17), Khammam (12) and Suryapet (10) also reported considerable number of positive cases during the day. In 16 other districts, the positive cases reported during the day were in single-digit.

A bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare stated that a total of 5,954 samples were tested on Thursday taking the total to 1,40,755 so far and 4,544 samples tested negative. With 913 positive persons discharged/declared recovered after treatment during the day, the number of total discharged cases has gone up to 18,192. A total of 12,423 including the 1,410 tested positive on Thursday are active cases.

According to the bulletin, government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID beds as on Thursday including 11,928 isolations beds, 3,537 beds with oxygen facility and 1,616 intensive care (ICU) beds. The occupancy of beds is only 9% (1,552) and 91% (15,529) beds are available.

In Gandhi Hospital, which is identified as centre of excellence for COVID care where only serious cases are admitted, the number of in-patients is 772 including 126 in ICU, 319 on oxygen/CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure therapy) and 327 in wards against a total of 1,890 beds capacity.

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients seeking institutional quarantine are admitted in Nature Cure Hospital, Govt. Nizamia Hospital, Govt. Ayurveda Hospital and Govt. Homeopathy Hospital.