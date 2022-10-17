14,000 seats in engg. remain vacant after second phase of counselling in Telangana

Final phase of counselling to be held from October 21

In the 177 engineering colleges in the State, 78,336 seats were available under the convener quota, of which 42,998 were filled in the first phase of counselling. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

After the second phase of counselling for engineering admissions in Telangana on Sunday, as many as 14,202 seats under the convener quota remained vacant.

In the 177 engineering colleges in the State, 78,336 seats were available under the convener quota. A total of 42,998 candidates joined in the first phase of counselling, and of the 35,338 vacancies available for the second phase of admissions, 14,202 now remain unallocated.

Officials said that candidates who were allotted seats in the second phase of counselling should self-report online at https://tseamcet.nic.in/ and pay the fee before October 18. If candidates fail to self-report online or make the payment before the deadline, their seats would be cancelled and added to the pool of third phase of counselling.

Final phase from Oct. 21

Meanwhile, the TSCHE has announced the final phase of counselling that will start from October 21. Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking to attend for certificate verification for those who have not attended in the first phase will be held on October 21.

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be done on October 22. Options can be exercised from October 21 to 23 and the options will be frozen on the same day. Seat allotment would be done on October 26 and payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be allowed from October 26 to 28.

Spot admissions

Spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and pharmacy colleges will be placed on the website (https://tseamcet.nic.in) on October 27. Candidates have to report at the allotted college after the final phase counselling.