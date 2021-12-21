1.4% of State population yet to take vaccine first dose

HYDERABAD

21 December 2021 20:41 IST

60.4% of targeted beneficiaries are fully vaccinated

Around 1.4% of the eligible population in Telangana remain to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 40% more are yet to receive the second dose.

Of the 2,77,67,000 eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years, a total of 2,73,84,439 persons have received the first dose, which is 98.62% of the target population. As far as the second dose is concerned, 1,67,92,902 have taken it. That takes the fully-vaccinated population to 60.4% of the target.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao has earlier set December-end as the deadline to achieve cent per cent vaccination. Ground-level health staff were dedicated to administer vaccines. After the first cases of Omicron was detected in Telangana a week ago, the staff had to get focus on tracing contacts of the people with the variant.

Advertising

Advertising

172 new cases

Telangana recorded 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,79,892. While 39,919 samples were put to test, results of 5,146 were awaited. One more COVID patient died. The death toll now stands at 4,016.

The new infections included 86 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and 20 from Rangareddy.

Of the total cases, 3,625 were active as of Tuesday evening.