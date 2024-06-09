14 newly elected MPs from Telangana have criminal cases  

Fourteen out of the 17 MPs elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from Telangana, have criminal cases registered against them, according to president of the Forum for Good Governance M. Padmanabha Reddy.

BJP leader and former minister Eatela Rajender, elected as the MP from Malkajgiri, stands out with an alarming record of 54 cases against him.

Moreover, the glaring under-representation of women in Telangana’s parliamentary cohort persists, with only two out of the 17 MPs being female. This imbalance underscores the ongoing struggle for gender parity in political leadership positions.

In a parallel development, voter disillusionment finds expression through the substantial utilization of the None of the Above (NOTA) option. Notably, the Malkajgiri constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA votes, amounting to 13,366, reflecting growing discontent among constituents.

The financial spectrum of MPs also draws attention, with Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the winner from the Chevella constituency, emerging as the wealthiest MP, boasting assets valued at ₹1969 crore. Conversely, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, representing Karimnagar, stands as the least affluent MP, with assets worth ₹ 1.12 crore.

In terms of voter support, Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy from Khammam secured the highest number of votes, with 7,66,929 votes in his favor, constituting 61.31% of the total votes. Following closely behind is Asaduddin Owaisi, the MP elect from Hyderabad, with 6,61,981 votes, making up 61.30% of the total votes polled.

