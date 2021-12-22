Telangana

14 new Omicron cases detected in Telangana

Telangana has recorded 14 more cases of Omicron on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases of the coronavirus variant in the State went up to 38. The 14 new cases include two persons who landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, from at-risk countries, and 12 from other than at-risk countries. Genome sequencing results of four more samples were awaited.

On Wednesday, 182 new COVID-19 infections were detected taking the total to 6,80,074. While 37,353 samples were examined for coronavirus, results of 3,831 were awaited. One more COVID-19 patient has died.

The new 182 infections include 91 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 18 from Hanumakonda.

From March 2, 2020 to December 22 of this year, a total of 2.93 crore samples were put through coronavirus testing and 6,80,074 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,610 were active cases, 6,72,447 have recovered, and 4,017 people have died.


