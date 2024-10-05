GIFT a SubscriptionGift
14-member committee formed for transition of Musi relocated families

The committee will draw up a detailed action plan for sustainable livelihood opportunities and skill training for the shifted families

Published - October 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Multi-department consusltative committee will draw up a comprehensive plan for relocation of the displaced families.

Multi-department consusltative committee will draw up a comprehensive plan for relocation of the displaced families. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana government has constituted a Consultative Livelihood Support Committee for ensuring a smooth transition of livelihoods of the families relocated from the Musi river bed.

Chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of the SERP, the committee will have GHMC Commissioner as the vice-chairperson, and CEO, T-MASS, Director Minority Welfare, Director Women and Child Development, Commissioner SC Welfare, Director BC Welfare, Commissioner & Director School Education, secretaries of the Telangana Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Minority Welfare, BC Welfare residential educational institutions societies, and the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society as members, while the Joint Managing Director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation will be member-convenor.

Through the Women & Child Development officials, cluster resource persons and volunteers, the committee will have Anganwadi Centres and residential schools nearby and facilitate admissions.

A detailed action plan will be developed by the committee for sustainable livelihood opportunities and skill training for the shifted families focussing on self-help groups, and bank linkages will be provided for interest-free loans.

Urban Community Development wing of GHMC will conduct a detailed survey on livelihoods, and to facilitate bank linkages through MEPMA.

The committee will, through collaboration with the SC/ST and BC, Minority Corporations, ensure that eligible candidates benefit from various welfare schemes.

