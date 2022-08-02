Telangana

14-km walk on first day

Special Correspondent YADADRI August 02, 2022 22:15 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:15 IST

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar began his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ as soon as the public meeting came to an end at about 4 p.m. from the venue itself amid slogan shouting and loud cheers from party cadre on Tuesday at Yadadri. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagged off the walkathon.

He walked about 14 km moving through Vangapalli, Gangasanipalle, Muthireddygudem and Datharpalli greeting people along the route who had come out to watch with some women performing ‘arati’. He received representations from auto drivers seeking his help to make the government permit autos up to the temple on the mountain. The night halt was at Baswapur village outskirts.

The party president had earlier started from the state office in a convoy around 10 a.m. amid rain and received greetings from welcome parties along the route at Uppal and a few other places. Party cadre burst crackers and garlanded him even while vying to take selfies or photographs with him as slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, and hailing his leadership along with that of Prime Minister Modi and party president J.P. Nadda reverberated.

