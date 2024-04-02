14 kg of marijuana seized from two men at Vikarabad railway station

April 02, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Government Railway Police (GRP) staff seized 14 kg of ganja from two traffickers who were travelling on Konark Express in Vikarabad.

Officials said the men, identified as Manoj Parmar, 25, and Anil Updhyay, 28, confessed that due to their meagre earnings they had hatched a plan to transport the contraband from Odisha to Mumbai. “They were handed over the bags of contraband by a man at Berhampur railway station and were given ₹25,000 each. They were nabbed from Vikarabad railway station during a search,” said the officials.

