14 IAS officers to be promoted by Telangana Government

December 20, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

The State Government has decided to promote 14 IAS officers of the 2015-Batch to Junior Administrative Grade Scale (Level-12 in the pay matrix) with effect from the New Year – January 1, 2024. According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, the officers to be promoted include Pamela Satpathy, Anurag Jayanti, Gowtham Potru, Rahul Raj P.S., Bhavesh Mishra, M. Satya Sarda Devi, Narayana Reddy, S. Harish, G. Ravi, K. Nikhila, Aisha Masrat Khanam, S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Sk. Yasmeen Basha and S. Venkata Rao. All the officers are retained in the same post after their promotion.

Telangana

