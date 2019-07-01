Telangana

14 gates of Babli project opened

All the 14 flood gates of Babli project were lifted in the presence of SRSP Executive Engineer Rama Rao, Central Water Works EE Gangadhar, Maharashtra Irrigation EE Gavane and EE from Andhra Pradesh Narayan Reddy at Dharmabad in Nanded district on Monday.

As per the orders of Supreme Court the gates would be kept open till October 28 allowing the flood water in Godavari to reach Sri Ram Sagar Project. The gates would be shut down on October 29. Again if water is available in the Babli it is released in March first week, according to Mr. Rama Rao.

